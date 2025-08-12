EUR/USD Forex Signal 12/08: Ripe For A Breakout (Chart)

403
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1700.
The ECB is concerned that the bloc's economy will continue weakening after the recent deal between the US and the European Union.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate was in a tight range on Tuesday as traders wait for the upcoming US inflation data. It was trading at 1.1605, a range it has been in the past few days.The weekly chart shows that the pair has moved above the important resistance point at 1.1277, the highest point in July 2023. It has remained above the 50-week moving average.The pair has formed a bullish flag pattern, which comprises of a vertical line and a triangle. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1825 in the coming weeks.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
