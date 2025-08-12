EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

CANCOM SE publishes half-year report for 2025

CANCOM SE publishes half-year report for 2025

Group revenue reaches € 803.8 million in the first half of the year (H1 2024: € 835.3 million)

Gross profit amounts to € 336.0 million (H1 2024: € 339.2 million)

Positive cash flow from operating activities of € 0.9 million in the first half of the year Executive Board confirms adjusted forecast for the current financial year Munich, Germany, 12 August 2025 – In a market environment that remains challenging, the CANCOM Group achieved consolidated revenue of € 803.8 million (H1 2024: € 835.3 million) in the first half of the 2025 financial year. With gross profit of € 336.0 million (H1 2024: € 339.2 million) and EBITDA of € 36.7 million (H1 2024: € 55.5 million), EBITA reached € 10.2 million (H1 2024: € 28.7 million). One-off effects, particularly in the second quarter, amounting to around € 4.0 million for restructuring measures weighted on earnings. Despite the positive development in the "International" business segment, the decline in the "Germany" segment could not be fully offset. "The first half of the year was characterised by caution in the market. This had a particular impact on our earnings in the second quarter. Against this backdrop, we have initiated restructuring measures, which we will continue in the second half of the year in order to strengthen our earnings power and reduce our cost base on a sustainable basis. Despite the current challenges, we are entering the second half of the year with confidence and see signs of recovery in the course of the year," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE. Operating cash flow remains positive Cash flow from operating activities reached +€ 0.9 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: +€ 68.8 million). Reduced cash outflows for investments and financing activities resulted in a solid cash position of € 85.1 million at the end of the first half of the reporting year (31 December 2024: € 144.7 million). International business segment strong In an environment marked by uncertainty, the“International” business segment continued to perform strongly. Revenue in the first half of 2025 reached € 304.2 million (H1 2024: € 277.0 million). EBITDA increased further to € 23.0 million (H1 2024: € 21.4 million). This contrasts with a subdued development in the "Germany" business segment. Revenue amounted to € 499.6 million (H1 2024: € 558.4 million), while EBITDA reached € 13.7 million (H1 2024: € 34.1 million). Forecast for 2025 Customers in both the private and public sectors are currently still holding back on investment. In the traditionally strong second half of the year, the Executive Board reserves the right to implement further restructuring measures and confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year, as adjusted on 31 July 2025: CANCOM Group Forecast for 2025 Revenue 1,650 to € 1,750 million EBITDA 100 to € 110 million EBITA 46 to € 56 million ________________________________ About CANCOM

As a leading Digital Business Provider, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. We accompany the digital evolution of our customers with passion and technology and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. We offer a holistic portfolio for all IT and business requirements. The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success. The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDAX and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105). Contact

Lars Dannenberg

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

+49 89 54054 5371

