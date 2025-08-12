At Tiranga Rally, LG Sinha Praises Security Forces For Avenging Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday praised the security forces for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

During his address at the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar, LG Sinha said called upon citizens to honour the sacrifices made for the country's freedom and security.

“I want to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives to free us from imperial colonialism, and to the armed forces and police who avenged the Pahalgam attack and saved the nation. Our duty is to protect their hopes and aspirations,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He also said for the last five years, the enthusiasm for the Tiranga Yatra has only increased.

He said the Tiranga Yatra holds special significance as it aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

“From August 2, we initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, and the energy we witnessed among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir was inspiring. We have resolved to live for the tricolour and happily lay our lives for its honor,” he said.

He also credited PM Modi for making hectic efforts in realising the dreams of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.