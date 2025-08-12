Awqaf Ministry Continues Quranic Course For Al-Noor Educational Quranic Center Students In Madinah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, continues to organize the intensive Quranic course for students of the Al-Noor Educational Quranic Center in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The course runs for two weeks until August 15, in a spiritually enriched environment filled with the essence of the Holy Quran at the Prophet's Mosque. It includes the participation of 23 Qatari students enrolled in the center, among them five students who have completed memorizing the Quran and are working on revision, alongside 18 students, each following a personalized plan to achieve their Quranic goals.

The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance emphasized that this intensive course is part of the educational and developmental programs implemented by the Al-Noor Educational Quranic Center. The course aims to enhance the memorization and review skills of Qatari students, connect them with the Book of Allah, and make productive use of their summer vacation in ways that benefit them religiously and behaviourally.

It also seeks to instill Quranic values and strengthen the participants' spiritual identity and self-discipline through intensive Quranic sessions and accompanying educational activities, under the supervision of a select group of qualified teachers and supervisors.

In this context, Youssef Hassan Al-Hammadi, the general supervisor of the center, explained that the course is a practical embodiment of the center's vision to develop a distinguished Quranic generation that lives the Quran as a way of life and values, not merely as memorization. He noted that the center attracts outstanding students from the Ministry's affiliated Quran education centers, aiming to refine their skills and qualify them to become competent Qatari imams, preachers, and public speakers who serve both religion and the nation.

Al-Hammadi added:“Through these programs, we strive to prepare students with a high level of mastery of the Quran, capable of representing Qatar in international Quran competitions and forums. We also aim to educate them in Islamic sciences, preaching, oration, and da'wah skills, so they may become the nucleus of a conscious Quranic generation with a positive impact on society.”