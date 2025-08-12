403
Estonia, Ukraine Hold Talks on Ties, Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna held a phone call on Monday to coordinate diplomatic efforts, reinforce joint peace initiatives, and advance Ukraine’s path toward European Union membership, according to official readouts from both governments.
Following the call, Sybiha wrote on X that both sides agreed that “European unity is crucial to ensure our common security and global stability,” emphasizing the parallel EU trajectories of Ukraine and Moldova.
Reiterating Tallinn’s steadfast stance ahead of an upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council session focused on Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, Tsahkna declared Estonia’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
He stated that “The aggressor must not be rewarded. It must face strong sanctions and be held accountable,” emphasizing that the process to open the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova “must happen without delay.”
Ukraine and Moldova were both granted EU candidate status in 2022. Formal accession negotiations began in June 2024.
