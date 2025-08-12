Commentary By Her Highness Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

On the occasion of International Youth Day 2025

There is something about the way young people move through the world with the curiosity of what might be achieved, reminding us of our own first encounters with possibility. They may not always announce their impact, yet it happens in quiet but powerful ways, by challenging a habit, reimagining a process, or offering an idea no one thought to consider. Through their creativity, connection, and collaboration, they are redefining progress, making it more inclusive, inventive, and responsive to the challenges we face.

The theme of this year's International Youth Day, ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,' reflects what is already unfolding in the UAE and beyond. Across our cities, young people are transforming global challenges into local opportunities, weaving hope into policy and progress into the fabric of daily life. Whether it's a student-led climate solution, a neighbourhood coding programme, or a grassroots art initiative, these are proof that innovation, when grounded in empathy, can transform entire systems from the ground up.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who saw the potential in me as I do in the youth of the UAE, once said: “Our value in life is defined by what we do.” On this International Youth Day, I see that same spirit reflected in our young people, in their courage to act, their creativity to imagine, and their determination to build a better future. Let us listen to them, invest in them, and walk alongside them, knowing that when youth lead, the world moves forward.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

