Adivi Sesh Urges Apex Court, CJI To Reconsider Their Decision On Mass Confinement Of Strays In National Capital
His appeal emphasises that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should be allowed to remain in their own territories, in line with existing animal welfare laws. He calls for a humane, effective, and lawful approach to managing the city's stray dog population rather than resorting to blanket confinement measures.
Speaking on his appeal, Adivi Sesh said,“As a citizen who believes in both the letter and spirit of the law, I am deeply concerned about the recent directive for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR. Such a measure not only contravenes our legal obligations but also goes against the compassionate values that India has always stood for. Stray dogs are a part of our urban ecosystem. When sterilised and vaccinated, they are not a threat-they are community members who deserve dignity. Mass confinement is neither a sustainable solution nor a humane one; it is a short-term reaction to a long-term challenge.
He further mentioned, "We have lawful, proven alternatives: sterilisation and vaccination drives, better waste management to cut uncontrolled food sources, empowering community caretakers, and enforcing strict penalties for cruelty and abandonment. By focusing on these steps, we can ensure the safety of both humans and animals, and uphold the moral and legal responsibilities we owe to our voiceless companions”.
“I sincerely urge the Hon'ble Court and the Government of Delhi to reconsider this directive. Let us choose empathy over expediency, and solutions over suppression”, he added.
