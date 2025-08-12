Residents Demand Reopening Of Tourist Destinations In Budgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The inhabitants of prominent tourist destinations in Budgam including Doodhpathri, Yousmarg and Tosamaidan here have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reopen the prominent sites, citing severe economic distress following their closure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The administration had ordered the shutdown of several tourist spots across the Valley for security reasons after the Pahalgam attack.

However, locals say the prolonged closure of these three meadows, which draw thousands of visitors each summer, has crippled the local economy.

Many service providers, including pony handlers, guesthouse owners, taxi operators and shopkeepers, depend entirely on the tourist season for their income.

“We have taken loans to run our seasonal businesses. With no tourists, we have no earnings and the banks are pressuring us to pay our EMIs,” said Abdul Rashid from Raiyar Khansahib, as per news agency KNO.

Read Also Tourism After Tragedy Tourism To Boost Jobs For Gurez Youth: CM Omar

“Our families survive on what we earn in these few summer months. If the place stays closed, we will be left with no way to feed our children,” said Ghulam Nabi, who runs a tea stall near the main meadow.

Former MLA and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has supported the demand, urging the government to consider a phased reopening with adequate security measures in place.

“Tourism is the economic backbone of these areas. Keeping these destinations closed for too long is pushing our youth into financial desperation. The government must act and reopen them with proper safety arrangements,” Yaseen said.

Although officials have reopened 16 closed destinations in phases, no timeline has been announced for Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, or Tosamaidan.

Locals said that missing the summer season will deepen the financial crisis for hundreds of families who rely on tourism for survival .