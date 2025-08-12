Lithium Price Jump Exposes China's Chokehold On Supply

MENAFN - Asia Times) Global lithium prices rose significantly after China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, halted its mine operations in Yichun, Jiangxi province.

On Monday, CATL announced that it has temporarily shut down its Jianxiawo lithium mines in Yichun, known widely as“Asia's lithium capital.” The suspension could last for at least three months, but may extend longer depending on the outcome of regulatory review processes.

The announcement followed the company's failure to renew an expired mining permit on August 9. CATL said it is addressing compliance requirements with government agencies.

Lithium prices have been volatile in 2025. Due to reports about the potential shutdown of the Yichun mines, the futures price of lithium carbonate increased from 58,400 yuan (US$8,124) per ton on June 23 to 80,500 yuan per ton on July 25.

However, lithium prices fell again after the Guangzhou Futures Exchange set a cap on the number of daily transactions per trader on July 25. They decreased to 68,000 yuan per ton on August 5. Then speculators entered the market again.

Lithium prices rebounded by 8% to 81,000 yuan per ton on Monday's trading day, as CATL formally announced its decision to halt mine operations in Yichun. Still, the mineral's prices are 86% off from their peak of 590,000 yuan per ton in November 2022.

Shares of Chinese lithium miners rose on Monday on the surge in lithium prices. Tianqi Lithium Corp rose 18.2% to HK$48.48 (US$6.18), while Ganfeng Lithium gained 20.9% to HK$34.