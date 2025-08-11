Acoustic Neuroma Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Acoustic Neuroma Market"Acoustic Neuroma companies are Akouos, Amgen, Roche, Natus Medical Incorporated, Elekta, Pfizer Inc., Roche AG, CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS, Novartis AG, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Interacoustics A/S, Natus Medical Incorporated, and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's report,“ Acoustic Neuroma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of Acoustic Neuroma, including historical and projected epidemiology, along with market trends across the United States, the EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report details current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market share by individual treatments, and the Acoustic Neuroma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented across the seven major markets. It further outlines the existing treatment algorithms, key market drivers and barriers, as well as unmet medical needs-identifying the best growth opportunities and evaluating the market's overall potential.

Some facts of the Acoustic Neuroma Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Acoustic Neuroma market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

Key Acoustic Neuroma Therapies expected to launch in the market are AK-antiVEGF, and many others.

In August 2025, Akouos, Inc announced results of a Phase 1/2 Trial of AAVAnc80-antiVEGF Gene Therapy in Individuals With Unilateral Vestibular Schwannoma

In April 2025, Reveal Pharmaceuticals Inc announced results of a Multi-Center, Phase 2, Open Label, Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of RVP-001 and to Identify an Appropriate Dose to Detect CNS Lesions in Adult Patients

According to our finding, the overall incidence of vestibular schwannoma is approximately 3 to 5 per 100,000 person-years. The incidence rises with advancing age. For patients over 70 years of age, the incidence may be as high as 21 per 100,000 person-years. As per Greene J et al. (2024), Schwannomas account for approximately 8% of all clinically manifested intracranial tumors. However, genetic factors contribute to developing bilateral acoustic neuromas, constituting less than 5% of all schwannomas.

Acoustic Neuroma Overview

Acoustic neuroma, also known as vestibular schwannoma, is a rare, typically benign tumor that develops from the Schwann cells covering the vestibulocochlear nerve (cranial nerve VIII), which is responsible for hearing and balance. These tumors grow slowly and are usually located between the inner ear and the brain. The condition often presents with unilateral or asymmetric hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ear), dizziness, and balance disturbances. As the tumor enlarges, it can compress adjacent cranial nerves, including the trigeminal nerve, leading to facial numbness or tingling, and in severe cases, affect brainstem function.

The incidence of acoustic neuroma is estimated at 3–5 cases per 100,000 person-years, with higher prevalence among older adults, especially those over 70 years. While most cases occur sporadically, some are associated with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a genetic disorder that causes multiple tumors of the nervous system. Diagnosis is typically made through magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Current management strategies include active surveillance, microsurgical removal, and stereotactic radiosurgery, depending on tumor size, growth rate, symptoms, and patient health. There are currently no FDA-approved drugs for acoustic neuroma, though off-label treatments like bevacizumab show promise in selected cases, highlighting an unmet need for targeted medical therapies.

Acoustic Neuroma Market Outlook

Between 2025 and 2034, the acoustic neuroma market is projected to grow steadily, fueled by improved diagnostics, increased awareness, and advances in treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery, microsurgical techniques, and targeted therapies.

The aging population and higher prevalence of NF2-associated tumors are expanding the patient base. Novel drug candidates, notably Akouos's AK-antiVEGF, aim to control tumor growth and preserve hearing, though no FDA-approved therapies currently exist for this condition. Present treatments-surgery, radiotherapy, and active surveillance-carry notable risks, highlighting the urgent need for safer, nerve-preserving options. Off-label use of agents like bevacizumab, lapatinib, and everolimus has shown promise, particularly in NF2 patients.

Acoustic neuroma typically causes hearing loss, tinnitus, dizziness, and facial numbness, with incidence increasing with age. Despite its benign nature, the tumor can cause debilitating symptoms. The current limited pipeline emphasizes a significant unmet need, but ongoing innovations suggest a potentially transformative decade ahead for acoustic neuroma management.

The acoustic neuroma market is driven by advancements in diagnostic imaging, increasing disease awareness, and improved treatment modalities such as stereotactic radiosurgery, microsurgical techniques, and targeted therapies. The rising prevalence of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2)-associated tumors, coupled with an aging global population, is expanding the patient pool. Additionally, the development of novel drug candidates like Akouos's AK-antiVEGF, aimed at tumor control and hearing preservation, reflects growing research interest in addressing unmet needs.

However, market growth faces significant barriers, including the absence of FDA-approved drugs specifically for acoustic neuroma, a limited drug development pipeline, and the high risks associated with current treatment options such as surgery and radiotherapy. The rarity of the disease also limits large-scale clinical trials, slowing therapeutic innovation. Moreover, the benign nature of the tumor and the availability of active surveillance as a management strategy can reduce demand for aggressive interventions, creating further challenges in market expansion.

Acoustic Neuroma Epidemiology

The Acoustic Neuroma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acoustic Neuroma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Acoustic Neuroma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Segmented by:



Total incident Cases of acoustic neuroma

Total Diagnosed incident Cases of acoustic neuroma

Age-specific Cases of acoustic neuroma Gender-specific Cases of acoustic neuroma

Some of the facts:



Acoustic neuromas are estimated to affect about 1 in 100,000 people in the general population. Acoustic neuromas affect women more often than men. Most cases of acoustic neuroma develop in individuals between the ages of 30 and 60. Although quite rare, they can develop in children.

Acoustic Neuroma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Acoustic Neuroma drugs recently launched in the Acoustic Neuroma market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Acoustic Neuroma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Acoustic Neuroma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Acoustic Neuroma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Acoustic Neuroma Pipeline Development Activities

The Acoustic Neuroma report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Acoustic Neuroma companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Acoustic Neuroma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Acoustic Neuroma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Acoustic Neuroma treatment markets in the upcoming years are Akouos, Amgen, Roche, Natus Medical Incorporated, Elekta, Pfizer Inc., Roche AG, CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS, Novartis AG, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Interacoustics A/S, Natus Medical Incorporated, and others.

Acoustic Neuroma Report Key Insights

1. Acoustic Neuroma Patient Population

2. Acoustic Neuroma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Acoustic Neuroma Market

4. Acoustic Neuroma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Acoustic Neuroma Market Opportunities

6. Acoustic Neuroma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Acoustic Neuroma Pipeline Analysis

8. Acoustic Neuroma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Acoustic Neuroma Market

