Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait, Oman Seek To Beef Up Security Partnership

2025-08-11 03:18:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah met with visiting Omani Minister of Interior Humoud Al-Busaidi Monday on ways of promoting the bilateral security partnership.
During the meeting, they also looked into how to further bolster bilateral cooperation and coordination to address regional and international security challenges, said the Ministry of Interior in a press release.
A number of issues and matters that concern both sides were also considered to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples, according to the release.
Omani Ambassador in Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani and several senior security officials were present at the meeting.
Earlier in the day, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah welcomed the Omani Minister of Interior and his accompanying delegation.
The Omani minister has left the country following his official visit. (end)
