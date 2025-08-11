Egypt To Receive First Train For Metro Line 4 In May 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, has met with the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo, Fumio Iwai, to review the progress of joint projects and discuss future cooperation in the transport and industrial sectors.

At the outset of the meeting, Al-Wazir expressed his appreciation for the successful collaboration between Egypt and Japan on various transport infrastructure projects. He emphasized the Egyptian government's commitment to expanding this cooperation, particularly in transport and industry, to support the country's ongoing development.

Ambassador Iwai echoed Al-Wazir's sentiments, praising the productive partnership between the two nations. He specifically highlighted the successful implementation of phase one of Metro Line 4, a key project that underscores Japan's significant role in Egypt's transport sector. Iwai also noted the growing interest of Japanese companies in investing in Egypt, citing the country's favorable investment climate.

The discussions also touched on expanding cooperation in the home appliance sector, particularly between Elaraby Group factories in Egypt and Japanese companies. Additionally, the two sides reviewed the impact of a protocol signed between Egypt's Productivity and Vocational Training Department and the Education Development Fund, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This initiative aims to enhance technical and technological education in Egypt, focusing on electronics and green energy technologies to meet both local and international labor market demands.

Al-Wazir stressed the importance of providing practical training for students in Japanese factories operating in Egypt, allowing them to gain hands-on experience alongside their academic education. This, he said, will better prepare the next generation of skilled workers to operate advanced technologies in the country's growing industrial sector.

The meeting also covered the ongoing success of the Automotive Manufacturing Incentives Program, which benefits the state, manufacturers, and consumers alike. Al-Wazir highlighted how the program has positively impacted car manufacturers in Egypt, including Japanese brands like Nissan.

A key focus of the meeting was the development of Metro Line 4, which is being implemented with the collaboration of Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation. Phase one of the project, which spans 19 kilometers from 6th of October City to Al-Fustat, will feature 17 stations. Mitsubishi is handling the electromechanical works, depot construction, and supplying the rolling stock. The first of the 23 trains for this phase is scheduled to arrive in Egypt in May 2026, with the remaining trains to follow according to a set timetable.

Looking ahead, discussions also covered the feasibility study for phase two of Metro Line 4, which will extend 31.8 kilometers from Al-Fustat to New Cairo, connecting with Line 6, the East Nile Monorail, and major transport hubs. Future phases include Phase Three, which will stretch 16.3 kilometers to Hosary Square, and Phase Four, covering 38.7 kilometers to the Capital Airport, with connections to the Light Rail Transit (LRT) network.

The continued partnership with Japan is expected to play a critical role in transforming Egypt's transport landscape, with Metro Line 4 serving as a cornerstone of the nation's urban mobility strategy.