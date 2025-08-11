Viewing China From Afar: Quick & Easy Chinese Meals For Every Home
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Combining a touch of Chinese innovation with a spark of creativity, Chef Martin Yan challenges the idea of successful meals. That's the winning formula Chef Martin Yan uses to guide us through preparing a Chinese-style home-cooked seafood feast-for twenty people in just half an hour. The documentary "Viewing China from Afar: Quick & Easy Chinese Meals for Every Home" was produced by People's Daily Online West USA.
In this episode, viewers will follow the Chinese-American chef and TV host, Martin Yan, to visit a mainstream American supermarket-Safeway-, a prominent Chinese-American grocery chain-99 Ranch Market-and a major Chinese frozen food supplier-Prime Food Processing, producing high-quality dishes like dumplings, dim sum, and ready-to-cook seafood.
Chef Yan demonstrates how easily these ingredients can be turned into a quick, authentic Chinese home-style dinner. With clever shortcuts and bold creativity, hosting a 20-person gathering becomes effortless-just as Chef Yan says, "If Yan can cook, so can you!"
