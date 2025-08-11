Love Grown Coffee Clean Label Project Certified Amid Industry Purity Concerns Detailed In New Report

Love Grown Coffee is Clean Label Project Certified

Love Grown Coffee Becomes First and Only Clean Label Project Certified Coffee Brand, Responds to Landmark Coffee Contaminants Study

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Love Grown Coffee proudly announces it is the first and only coffee brand to achieve Clean Label Project Certification, setting a new bar for transparency, safety, and purity in the coffee industry. The news comes alongside the Clean Label Project's groundbreaking Coffee Study, which analyzed 57 of America's best-selling coffee products - from beans and grounds to pods, instant, and canned coffee - for over 400 different contaminants.The study's findings revealed that contamination is widespread, regardless of brand or price point:- 100% of coffee products tested contained heavy metals (lead, cadmium, arsenic, mercury).- 100% of organic coffees tested contained AMPA - a marker of glyphosate, prohibited in organic farming.- Canned coffee products contained the highest levels of acrylamide, a probable human carcinogen.- Coffee pods contained the highest levels of DEHP, a phthalate plasticizer linked to hormone disruption.- Clean Label Project also found glyphosate, acrylamides, and more in coffee brands“The Clean Label Project's data confirms what we've been working to address from day one - the coffee industry has a purity problem,” said Katie Tyson, Founder of Love Grown Coffee.“We believe coffee should fuel your day, not fill it with harmful contaminants. That's why we've built our brand on exceeding the strictest safety standards and relentlessly innovating for cleaner, healthier coffee.”What Sets Love Grown ApartWorking closely with the Clean Label Project since inception, Love Grown Coffee is crafted to deliver exceptional flavor and unmatched purity:- Certified free from mycotoxins, glyphosate, BPA, and BPS- Plastic-free, 100% compostable pods that eliminate microplastic leaching- Beans testing hundreds to thousands of times below California Prop 65 limits for heavy metals and acrylamide- Single-origin beans, direct-sourced from a family farm in Honduras for full traceabilityBeyond Certification - Toward Zero ContaminantsWhile Love Grown Coffee is among the cleanest on the market, the company recognizes that no coffee is 100% free of naturally occurring contaminants - yet. To push the industry forward, Love Grown is launching a comprehensive bean-to-bag purity study with the Clean Label Project to pinpoint sources of contamination and identify new ways to reduce them to near zero.“This is not a one-and-done achievement,” said Katie.“We are committed to continual improvement, greater transparency, and advocating for stronger regulations that protect all coffee drinkers, so we can all freely enjoy our favorite beverage – without worry.”Celebrating the CertificationFor a limited time, Love Grown is offering 35% off first orders, plus free shipping and bonus gifts, to celebrate becoming the first and only Clean Label Project Certified coffee brand.For more details, visit and read the full Clean Label Project Coffee Study at .

