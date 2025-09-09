Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Says Israeli Attack On Residential Headquarter In Qatar Unacceptable, Regardless Of Motives

2025-09-09 02:00:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Israeli attack on a residential headquarters in Doha, stressing that the attack was unacceptable regardless of its motive.

The French President said in a post on X that the war in the region must not expand under any circumstance, expressing solidarity with the State of Qatar.

