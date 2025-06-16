403
AAFT And ICMEI Host Legal Summit On Media And Digital Expression At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 25th May 2025: AAFT in collaboration with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Cyber Humane, successfully organized a high-impact summit titled“Creative Futures, Legal Boundaries: Understanding the Law Behind Media, Art & Digital Expression” at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
This full-day summit served as an eye-opening initiative to educate aspiring media professionals and students on the legal frameworks and challenges governing the world of art, entertainment, and digital expression.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Asian Law College, while inaugurating the event, remarked,“As the boundaries between creativity and technology continue to blur, it is essential for young minds in media and entertainment to understand their legal responsibilities and rights. Through this summit, we aim to build a generation that creates responsibly and with awareness.”
The summit brought together distinguished experts from India and abroad: Advocate Pushp Gupta, Supreme Court of India, emphasized the importance of understanding IP rights and media law in today's content-driven ecosystem. Advocate Dr. Pawan Duggal, Supreme Court of India, an authority on cyber law, enlightened students on cybercrime, AI ethics, and data privacy. Dr. Prof. Dominique Delporte, President of VerDel Innovations (France), highlighted global perspectives on digital creativity and content ownership. Maya Sherman, Science and Technology Diplomat from Israel, shared insights into Israel's innovations in digital ethics and legal safeguards. Hon. Justice Rajesh Tandon, High Court Judge, Uttarakhand, provided a judicial lens on media-related litigations and freedom of speech. Dr. Deepika Saini, Legal Advisor and academician, moderated the sessions and underscored the importance of legal literacy for media students.
The summit was specially curated for the students of AAFT, offering them a rare opportunity to engage directly with top legal minds and policymakers. It concluded with an interactive Q&A and a powerful message: creativity must flourish within the bounds of law for a sustainable and ethical media future.
