King To Saudi Crown Prince: Urgent International Support Needed To Halt Israeli Violations Of Arab States' Sovereignty
Amman, September 9 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday stressed the need to intensify Arab efforts to mobilise an effective international stance to halt Israeli violations of Arab states' sovereignty, which undermine the security and stability of the region, according to a royal court statement.
In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty reiterated his condemnation of the brutal Israeli attack on Qatar, stressing the need to abide by international law.
