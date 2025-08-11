Katie Lammers Named A Notable Partner In Law By Twin Cities Business

Twin Cities Business honors Heimerl & Lammers partner Katie Lammers for exceptional leadership and impact in Minnesota family law.

- Andy Haugen, Family Law Partner at Heimerl & Lammers. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heimerl & Lammers is proud to announce that firm partner Katie Lammers has been named a Notable Partner in Law by Twin Cities Business magazine. This prestigious honor recognizes senior-level attorneys across Minnesota who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, firm-wide impact, and service to the broader legal community. Over the past year, Lammers has led the firm's family law division through a period of strategic expansion. She continues to oversee a team of attorneys and legal professionals while maintaining a full caseload involving complex custody, financial, and appellate matters. Under her leadership, Heimerl & Lammers has expanded its client reach and strengthened internal development through mentorship, training, and structured team growth.In addition to her work within the firm, Lammers serves as Co-Chair of the 2025 AAML Divorce Camp, a statewide educational event for family law professionals. She was also recently accepted into the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a global association recognizing leading practitioners in family and matrimonial law."Katie's leadership has been instrumental in the continued development and stability ofour family law practice. Her ability to balance high-level strategy with day-to-daymentorship is unmatched," added Kyle Prouty, Family Law Partner.The Notable Partners in Law feature will appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Twin Cities Business and online at tcbmag.For more information about Katie Lammers and Heimerl & Lammers, visit .

