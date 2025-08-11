Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 14.45 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand In Automotive & Electronics Industries Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in demand for Conductive Silicone Rubber-based electronics and automotive parts continues to accelerate due to advancements in material science and increasing use in EMI shielding and thermal management systems. Austin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Size was valued at USD 7.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Rising Demand for High-Performance Thermal and Electrical Solutions Fuels Adoption of Conductive Silicone Rubber Across Key Global Industries The conductive silicone rubber market is witnessing strong momentum due to increasing demand for materials offering efficient thermal and electrical conductivity in high-performance applications. Innovations in EV systems, as highlighted by the U.S. DOE and Dow Inc., are accelerating adoption in battery protection and power modules. Additionally, the growth of 5G infrastructure and compact electronics is driving usage in EMI shielding and thermal management. Backed by OEM integration and supportive EPA regulations promoting low-VOC materials, the market is poised for sustained growth across automotive, electronics, and industrial segments.

Dow

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials

KCC Corporation

Elkem AS

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

Nusil Technology LLC

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc. Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Report Scope:

.By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machines, Construction, Food & Beverage, and Others)

By Product Type, the Thermally Conductive dominated the Conductive Silicone Rubber Market in 2024, with a 47.80% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the increasing need for high-performance thermal interface materials in EVs, 5G telecom hardware, and LED lighting. Thermally conductive silicone rubber offers superior heat dissipation, aging resistance, and moisture stability making it ideal for harsh environments. In 2023, companies like Shin-Etsu launched advanced sheets for EV battery modules and ICs. The growing heat density in compact electronics continues to drive demand for these materials in automotive, telecom, and aerospace applications.

By Application , the Automotive and Transportation Segment dominated the Conductive Silicone Rubber Market in 2024, with a 37.20% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems, which rely heavily on thermal management and EMI shielding. Conductive silicone rubber is increasingly used in battery packs, control units, and infotainment systems. Tesla and other automakers are collaborating with suppliers to enhance vehicle performance and safety. Its high durability, temperature resistance, and lightweight properties make it a preferred material in automotive applications ranging from lighting systems to electronic components.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Conductive Silicone Rubber Market in 2024, Holding A 40.50% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the strong presence of automotive and electronics manufacturing hubs in China, Japan, and South Korea. Major players like Samsung and Sony use conductive silicone rubber in EMI shielding and thermal applications. The region benefits from low-cost raw materials, skilled labor, and large-scale EV and semiconductor investments. Government initiatives, such as China's MIIT programs supporting 5G and AI infrastructure, are also accelerating the integration of advanced silicone materials across multiple industries.

