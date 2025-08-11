Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Reaffirms Strong Commitment To Security In Sahel, W. Africa

2025-08-11 10:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Badrr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to achieving security and stability in the Sahel region and West Africa, given the repressions of instability in the region on Egypt and its neighboring countries.
According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty's remarks came during the third round of political consultations between Egypt and Cote d'lvoire, co-chaired with Ivorian Foreign Minister Kacou Houadja Leon Adom. The talks aimed to boost bilateral ties and review regional developments of mutual interest.
Abdelatty praised the growing Egyptian-Ivorian partnership, highlighted by increased high-level exchanges and expanded cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, health, mining, transport, civil aviation, and capacity-building.
He noted Egypt's readiness to support Cote d'Ivoire in establishing a diplomatic studies institute and to enhance regional counterterrorism efforts through training, development programs, and peace-building initiatives.
Both ministers agreed to maintain close coordination bilaterally and in multilateral forums, and signed a mutual visa waiver for holders of official passports to facilitate movement and strengthen cooperation.
The Ivorian minister commended Egypt's role in supporting West African states, as well as its efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. (end)
