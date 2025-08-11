403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Reaffirms Strong Commitment To Security In Sahel, W. Africa
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Badrr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to achieving security and stability in the Sahel region and West Africa, given the repressions of instability in the region on Egypt and its neighboring countries.
According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty's remarks came during the third round of political consultations between Egypt and Cote d'lvoire, co-chaired with Ivorian Foreign Minister Kacou Houadja Leon Adom. The talks aimed to boost bilateral ties and review regional developments of mutual interest.
Abdelatty praised the growing Egyptian-Ivorian partnership, highlighted by increased high-level exchanges and expanded cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, health, mining, transport, civil aviation, and capacity-building.
He noted Egypt's readiness to support Cote d'Ivoire in establishing a diplomatic studies institute and to enhance regional counterterrorism efforts through training, development programs, and peace-building initiatives.
Both ministers agreed to maintain close coordination bilaterally and in multilateral forums, and signed a mutual visa waiver for holders of official passports to facilitate movement and strengthen cooperation.
The Ivorian minister commended Egypt's role in supporting West African states, as well as its efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. (end)
asm
According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty's remarks came during the third round of political consultations between Egypt and Cote d'lvoire, co-chaired with Ivorian Foreign Minister Kacou Houadja Leon Adom. The talks aimed to boost bilateral ties and review regional developments of mutual interest.
Abdelatty praised the growing Egyptian-Ivorian partnership, highlighted by increased high-level exchanges and expanded cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, health, mining, transport, civil aviation, and capacity-building.
He noted Egypt's readiness to support Cote d'Ivoire in establishing a diplomatic studies institute and to enhance regional counterterrorism efforts through training, development programs, and peace-building initiatives.
Both ministers agreed to maintain close coordination bilaterally and in multilateral forums, and signed a mutual visa waiver for holders of official passports to facilitate movement and strengthen cooperation.
The Ivorian minister commended Egypt's role in supporting West African states, as well as its efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment