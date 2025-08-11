Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colombian Presidential Candidate Dies

Colombian Presidential Candidate Dies


2025-08-11 09:55:03
(MENAFN) Colombian senator and presidential contender Miguel Uribe has passed away, two months following a violent attack in which he was shot in the head.

The assault, which took place during a political gathering on 7 June in Bogotá, deeply unsettled the South American country.

The 39-year-old politician sustained three gunshot wounds—two to the head and another to his leg.

His death was announced by his wife on social media, where she referred to him as “the love of my life”.

A young suspect has been detained in connection with the incident, though the reason behind the shooting has not yet been determined.

Uribe’s spouse, María Claudia Tarazona, expressed gratitude for “a life full of love” and described her late husband as “the best father” to their children.

According to a release from the medical facility where Uribe had been receiving care, the senator suffered bleeding in his central nervous system and had been scheduled for surgery.

Since his admission to the Santa Fe clinic in June, he had undergone multiple surgical procedures in an effort to save his life.

Throughout his hospitalization, his wife had urged the public to keep him in their prayers.

Thousands responded by attending vigils and public demonstrations, showing solidarity and hope for his recovery.

MENAFN11082025000045017167ID1109912461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search