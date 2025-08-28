Azerbaijan Joins CIS Deputy Prosecutors General Meeting In Moscow

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A delegation from the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan took part in the meeting of Deputy Prosecutors General of the CIS member states, held in Moscow on August 27, 2025, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov and Head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation Sabuhi Aliyev.

The event brought together senior representatives of CIS institutions and state bodies to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation in law enforcement, enhancing the joint fight against cross-border crime, and expanding regional and international collaboration.

In his speech, Heydar Mammadov emphasized the significance of reforms carried out within the framework of the Coordination Council, noting Azerbaijan's effective cooperation in areas such as mutual legal assistance and extradition. He also underlined Azerbaijan's active role in international and regional organizations.

Mammadov highlighted that Azerbaijan has recently hosted several major international events, including the 29th annual meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors, the high-level plenary meeting "Mobilizing Law Enforcement Agencies for Enhanced Climate Action" within the framework of COP29, and the plenary meeting of the UNODC GlobE network.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held bilateral meetings with representatives of CIS Prosecutor General's Offices.