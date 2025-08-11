403
Spain Issues Evacuation Orders as Wildfires Persist
(MENAFN) As a fierce heatwave continues to scorch Spain, hundreds of residents in the northwestern region of Castilla y Leon have been evacuated amid multiple raging wildfires. The fires, fueled by extreme heat and dry conditions, have become a significant crisis for local communities.
One of the most critical incidents began Saturday afternoon, with flames rapidly approaching the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Las Medulas. This site, famous for its ancient Roman gold mines and rich forest landscapes, is now under threat. Residents of Las Medulas, along with those in nearby Carucedo and Orellan, were forced to evacuate over the weekend.
"We are surrounded; the town is encircled by flames," said Carucedo Mayor Alfonso Fernandez, speaking to media, describing the situation as devastating for the community.
In another area, around 850 people were evacuated from the province of Zamora due to a fast-moving wildfire. Local emergency teams have made significant headway in controlling the blaze, aided by heavy machinery and overnight efforts.
Throughout the weekend, Castilla y Leon saw more than 30 fires of varying magnitude, exacerbated by one of Spain's longest and most intense heatwaves since records began in 1975. Temperatures in the region surpassed 35°C (95°F).
The intense fires have not been limited to Castilla y Leon. Flames have also ravaged northern Navarra and the southwestern region of Huelva.
According to the European Forest Fire Information System, over 46,000 hectares of land have been scorched in Spain in 2025 alone, and the damage is expected to rise, as the heatwave is forecasted to persist through the coming weekend.
