Rubio Claims Macron Ruined Hamas, Israel Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has attributed the failure of recent ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas to France’s declaration that it intends to recognize a Palestinian state.
According to Rubio, this move by French President Emmanuel Macron served to “embolden” the Palestinian faction. He voiced his concerns during an interview with a news agency on Thursday.
President Macron unexpectedly revealed his intention on the social media platform X last month, stating that France would officially recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September, to be held in New York.
This would mark France as the first member of the G7 to take such a step.
Following France’s lead, the United Kingdom and Canada also announced similar intentions, sparking objections from both the United States and Israel.
The diplomatic shift triggered a wave of controversy, especially in Washington and Tel Aviv.
Rubio argued that the moment Macron “made the unilateral decision that he’s going to recognize the Palestinian state,” the negotiations with Hamas unraveled.
He emphasized that such declarations could offer encouragement to Hamas.
“If I’m Hamas, I’d basically conclude: ‘Let’s not do a ceasefire, we can be rewarded, we can claim it as a victory’,” Rubio remarked.
According to Rubio, international moves to affirm Palestinian sovereignty risk strengthening Hamas’ resolve to avoid peace efforts, under the belief that political gains can be achieved without negotiation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
