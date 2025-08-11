Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Somalia Targeted Strike Kills Top al-Shabab Finance Chief

2025-08-11 09:31:58
(MENAFN) Somalia's Ministry of Defense has confirmed the death of a top al-Shabab financial commander during a precision military strike conducted Sunday in the country’s southwest, marking a significant blow to the militant group’s network.

Abdullahi Abukar Ali, identified as al-Shabab’s head of finance, was killed near the town of Hudur in the Bakool region, according to an official statement from the ministry released Sunday evening in Mogadishu. He was reportedly responsible for managing funds extorted from civilians and coordinating the recruitment of child soldiers.

"Abukar was a key operative who had long operated in Bakool under al-Shabab's control and was among the most sought-after figures in the group," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense praised the Somali National Army for executing the successful mission, emphasizing that the operation neutralized a significant threat and severely disrupted al-Shabab’s operational structure in the area.

This targeted strike followed the recapture of Bariire—a strategic town that al-Shabab had used as a base for launching attacks in Mogadishu and the surrounding region—by allied forces just one day earlier.

