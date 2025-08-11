403
Chinese researchers discover unknown species of Impatiens
(MENAFN) Researchers in China have identified a previously unknown species of Impatiens in Meishan City, located in Sichuan Province in the country’s southwest, according to local environmental authorities.
This discovery was detailed in a recent issue of the international scientific journal PhytoKeys.
Named Impatiens meishanensis, the plant is a perennial herb that typically reaches between 40 and 80 centimeters in height. It features ovate leaves with serrated or wavy edges, smooth surfaces, and petioles measuring from 0.5 to 2 centimeters. The species is distinguished by its large, smooth flowers that are pinkish-purple in color, measuring roughly 4 centimeters long, notable for their bright hues.
Impatiens meishanensis thrives in moist, rocky soil along mountain trails at an altitude of about 1,990 meters. So far, it has been found only in the Wawu Mountain scenic area within Hongya County of Meishan.
Scientists highlight the importance of this discovery for advancing research on how plants in the region adapt ecologically and on their genetic diversity.
