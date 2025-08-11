Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Voices Commitment to Armenia’s Sovereignty

2025-08-11 09:18:14
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reiterated France’s unwavering support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity following a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Macron’s statement on X came after the August 8 Washington meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which resulted in a US-facilitated agreement aimed at normalizing ties between the two neighbors.

“I once again welcomed the agreement reached, thanks to the commitment of the United States, between Armenia and Azerbaijan with a view to the normalization of relations between the two countries,” Macron affirmed.

Highlighting hopes that the deal would “quickly lead to the signing and ratification of a peace treaty respectful of the interests of each side,” Macron emphasized France’s dedication to promoting peace and prosperity in the strategically important South Caucasus region.

He further confirmed France’s willingness to “support and contribute to ongoing efforts, including strengthening interconnections, in coordination with all regional actors and partners.”

The two leaders also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, building on Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit to Paris on July 14.

According to a statement from the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office, "Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the established peace opens up new investment opportunities in Armenia and the region."

The statement also noted that Macron and Pashinyan expressed a shared commitment to maintaining an active political dialogue between Paris and Yerevan on both bilateral and global issues.

