Qatar Welcomes Australia And New Zealand's Announcements Supporting The Recognition Of The State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomes Australia's announcement of its intention to recognize the sisterly State of Palestine, and New Zealand's announcement that it is studying steps towards recognizing the State of Palestine.

The State of Qatar considers both steps as positive and consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

This supports the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, enabling them to determine their destiny and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasizes that these decisions are in line with international consensus on international participation in resolving the Palestinian issue by peaceful means and implementing the two-state solution, following the path to increase recognition of the State of Palestine.

The Ministry reiterates its call to all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps that reflect adherence to international law and support the historical and inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people on their land.