Jordan witnesses searing heatwave throughout week
(MENAFN) Jordan is currently enduring an intense heatwave expected to last through Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
The forecast indicates that hot weather will persist across the highlands, while most other regions will experience extreme heat accompanied by dusty conditions, particularly in the eastern and southern parts of the country.
By midday Monday, atmospheric instability is predicted to bring scattered showers across several areas, with some rainfall possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Heavy downpours could occur briefly, especially in southern and eastern regions.
Winds will vary from moderate northwesterly to northeasterly, sometimes intensifying in desert zones, causing dusty conditions and reduced visibility.
The JMD has advised residents to take precautions, such as avoiding direct sun exposure during peak heat, being cautious on slippery roads during rain, and staying vigilant for flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, especially in the south and east.
Similar hot and unstable weather is expected through Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely to continue in the afternoons, particularly in southern and eastern areas.
A slight cooling is forecast for Thursday, though heat will remain in the mountains and extreme conditions elsewhere. The day may also see high-altitude clouds and occasional moderate northwesterly winds in the eastern regions.
