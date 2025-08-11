Reliance Jio Launches Rs 189 Plan With 28-Day Validity, Unlimited Calls & 2GB Data
Reliance Jio continues to lead in providing affordable recharge plans for millions of users. The latest addition is a budget-friendly Rs 189 prepaid plan, posing a strong challenge to competitors like Airtel and Vodafone in the sub-Rs 200 plan segment.
Benefits of Jio's Rs 189 Plan
According to Reliance Jio's official website, the Rs 189 plan offers a 28-day validity period with unlimited calling across India and free national roaming. Users get a total of 2GB of high-speed data and 300 free SMS messages. Like most Jio recharge plans, this value-added plan also provides access to OTT apps like JioTV and JioCloud. This plan is designed for customers who want to keep their SIM card active for a whole month at a low cost.
Airtel's Competing Plans: A Comparison
Airtel's competing plan is priced at Rs 199, also with a 28-day validity. This plan offers unlimited calls, free national roaming, and 2GB of data. It primarily targets users who use it as a secondary SIM and need some data along with calling. This plan also includes 300 free SMS. Additionally, Airtel users get a Perplexity AI subscription worth Rs 17,500.
Airtel's New Rs 195 Data Voucher
Airtel recently introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 195. This plan has a 90-day validity and offers users 15GB of data. It also provides a 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149. It's important to note that this information pertains to 4G data, not 5G. Bharti Airtel also offers data vouchers that can be used across India.
