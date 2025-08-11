Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron Slams Israel’s Plan to Escalate Operations in Gaza

Macron Slams Israel’s Plan to Escalate Operations in Gaza


2025-08-11 08:59:03
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron sharply condemned Israel’s decision to escalate its military operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps on Monday, describing the move as “a predicted disaster of unprecedented gravity.”

Speaking to a French broadcaster, Macron said, “The Israeli Cabinet's announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps and a reoccupation by Israel constitutes a disaster of unprecedented gravity and a headlong rush into permanent war.”

He warned that “Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the first victims of this strategy.”

Macron pressed for an immediate end to the violence, stressing, “We must end this war now with a permanent ceasefire.”

Despite global calls for de-escalation, Israel has intensified its harsh military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in over 61,000 Palestinian deaths—nearly half of whom are women and children. The offensive has left Gaza devastated and on the brink of famine.

Amid growing international alarm over possible ethnic cleansing and genocide, Israel’s Security Cabinet gave the green light last Friday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to broaden military operations and reoccupy Gaza City fully.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Gaza.

Further, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled last year that Israel’s conduct in Gaza “plausibly” amounts to genocide, ordering Israel to comply with international law and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

MENAFN11082025000045017169ID1109912049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search