403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Slams Israel’s Plan to Escalate Operations in Gaza
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron sharply condemned Israel’s decision to escalate its military operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps on Monday, describing the move as “a predicted disaster of unprecedented gravity.”
Speaking to a French broadcaster, Macron said, “The Israeli Cabinet's announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps and a reoccupation by Israel constitutes a disaster of unprecedented gravity and a headlong rush into permanent war.”
He warned that “Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the first victims of this strategy.”
Macron pressed for an immediate end to the violence, stressing, “We must end this war now with a permanent ceasefire.”
Despite global calls for de-escalation, Israel has intensified its harsh military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in over 61,000 Palestinian deaths—nearly half of whom are women and children. The offensive has left Gaza devastated and on the brink of famine.
Amid growing international alarm over possible ethnic cleansing and genocide, Israel’s Security Cabinet gave the green light last Friday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to broaden military operations and reoccupy Gaza City fully.
Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Gaza.
Further, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled last year that Israel’s conduct in Gaza “plausibly” amounts to genocide, ordering Israel to comply with international law and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.
Speaking to a French broadcaster, Macron said, “The Israeli Cabinet's announcement of an expansion of its operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi camps and a reoccupation by Israel constitutes a disaster of unprecedented gravity and a headlong rush into permanent war.”
He warned that “Israeli hostages and the people of Gaza will continue to be the first victims of this strategy.”
Macron pressed for an immediate end to the violence, stressing, “We must end this war now with a permanent ceasefire.”
Despite global calls for de-escalation, Israel has intensified its harsh military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in over 61,000 Palestinian deaths—nearly half of whom are women and children. The offensive has left Gaza devastated and on the brink of famine.
Amid growing international alarm over possible ethnic cleansing and genocide, Israel’s Security Cabinet gave the green light last Friday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to broaden military operations and reoccupy Gaza City fully.
Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Gaza.
Further, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled last year that Israel’s conduct in Gaza “plausibly” amounts to genocide, ordering Israel to comply with international law and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment