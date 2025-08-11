Politicians Are Using Social Media To Campaign New Research Tells Us What Works And What Doesn't

MENAFN - The Conversation) By the time the next US election takes place in 2028, millennial and gen Z voters – who already watch – will make up the majority of the electorate . As gen alpha (people born between 2010 and 2024) also comes of voting age, social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram or their future equivalents can play a role in political success – if political actors can capitalise on it.

On these platforms, politics mixes with entertainment , creating fertile ground for memes and viral content that shape public opinion in real time – particularly in the US . But going viral isn't simple, as my new research shows , and political actors have so far have struggled to make the most of it. If content doesn't feel authentic , isn't accompanied by clear messaging , or adapted to different platforms , then it's unlikely to be successful.

Also, viral content spreads quickly, sometimes unpredictably, and across platforms that all behave differently. The algorithms behind viral spread are specific to each platform – and not transparent. This makes the impact of viral activity difficult to measure and hard to track. This presents a challenge to politicians and campaigns looking to capitalise on it.

My recently published research investigated this. I mapped and visualised the “Kamala IS brat” phenomenon as it moved across X, Instagram and TikTok in the run-up to the 2024 US election. The aim of the research was to investigate the anatomy of a viral movement: what made it spread on each platform, how long did it last, and who was driving it.

I found that viral political content that emerges on X spreads by a mix of strategic communication, and letting the audience do the rest. It often spreads to TikTok through catchy adaptations, and moves slightly slower on Instagram, but“explainer” content with images, for instance – often from a mix of everyday users and mainstream media outlets keeps – it visible.

Viral content moves between platforms, adapting to the environment of each as it is transformed into audio and visual forms. My research found that using audio was particularly powerful: turning quotes into soundbites and superimposing dance trends onto political backgrounds made for hugely shareable combinations, and the more surreal, the better.

Most people think that going viral is short-lived , but this study – and other research – has found that digital content has a “long tail” : it pops up, resurges and re-emerges, days, weeks, or even months later, offering new chances to reconnect with audiences.

This was particularly apparent on X, where content was re-used and re-contextualised in satirical and humorous ways. This wasn't always positive. In the data I analysed, Republican supporters used the phrase“Kamala IS brat” to try and switch the narrative into something negative but it's likely that this increased visibility as views are driven by influential public figures and shared by meme accounts.

Kamala Harris used social media in her 2024 campaign, but she didn't win.

For politicians, this potential for re-emergence means that successful social media engagement is not just about strategic planning, it's more about understanding how audiences remix and repost content in ways that can be hard to predict.

It's not about rigidly tailoring content to each platform either, but about adapting to their styles . Effective digital strategists work with, not for, their audience, and make the most of moments that can't always be planned in advance. Canada's prime ministerial candidate, Mark Carney , for instance, embraced the hashtag #elbowsupCanada during his successful 2025 campaign.

The research also found that posting the right type of content is important – and short-form content works best. Social media platforms use a mix of recommender and social algorithms , that are politically intuitive . A high number of followers can still help to increase visibility, but getting the content right can extend viral reach, regardless of how many followers an account has.

Donald Trump regularly posts his decisions on Truth Social social media network.

TikTok's algorithm in particular is set up for exploration, and Instagram's Threads already pushes political content to users , not necessarily from accounts that they follow. Research suggests that users of any platform expect to see political content , whether they're looking for it or not.

Given the potential for viral activity to reach a huge – and increasingly politically significant – audience, the challenge remains for political actors to turn social media engagement into electoral gain.

Many are trying, with varying levels of success. Harris's digital-first strategy took an innovative approach – giving creative licence to a rapid response team of 25-year-olds . The digital campaign itself was considered a blueprint for PR success , but it ultimately failed to translate into votes. This was probably because it wasn't accompanied by clear, concise messaging .

Other political hopefuls, such as Arizonan activist Deja Foxx and Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, are also capitalising on social media engagement. While Foxx recently lost in her bid to become the first gen Z woman to be elected to Congress, her approach, based on catchy content and influencer tactics, turned a long-shot candidacy into a very competitive campaign .

Mamdani has had more tangible success. His effective use of social media visuals, and multilingual engagement expanded his reach, and were credited with helping him win New York City's Democratic mayoral primary in June.

So, if politicians can get it right, there is growing evidence that capitalising on going viral can influence political success.

Social media won't win an election on its own, but looking ahead to 2028, it's increasingly likely to be a part of a winning campaign. Young voters are far from a monolith , but what they do have in common is where they spend their time: on social media. TikTok remains the fastest-growing platform among this age group. Far from just providing entertainment, many use it to get their news , and engage in politics . Campaigns can't afford to ignore it.