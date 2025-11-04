Mospi's Special Campaign 5.0 Sees 27% More Cleanliness Drives

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has successfully concluded Special Campaign 5.0, conducted from October 2 to 31, 2025, by achieving comprehensive outcomes. This year, the Ministry has conducted 27% more cleanliness drives compared to last year's campaign, as stated in the release. The cleanliness drives were organised in all field-level Offices of MoSPI, which are situated in all States/UTs. Implementation of e-Office and payment through the online PFMS portal in all field-level offices was promoted as a best practice during the campaign. The progress of Special Campaign 5.0 was closely monitored by the Secretary (S & PI), and progress was reported /uploaded on the SCDPM portal on a day-to-day basis.

Campaign Achievements and Outcomes

The Special Campaign 5.0, undertaken by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) along with its attached, subordinate, and autonomous offices across India, achieved notable successes in cleanliness and administrative efficiency. According to the release, the cleanliness campaign was conducted at 194 sites, resulting in the release of 3,960 square feet of office space. Revenue of ₹7,71,984 was generated through the disposal of e-waste and scrap. Additionally, 66 physical files were reviewed, resulting in the weeding out of 23 files, while 89 e-files were reviewed, leading to the closure of 35 e-files.

Wider Government Implementation

The Special Campaign 5.0, launched on September 15, 2025, concluded on October 31, following extensive activities across the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and its field units, including Licensed Service Areas (LSAs), Controller of Communication Accounts (CCAs), and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). According to an official MEA statement, the Special Campaign 5.0 was implemented in two stages: the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to September 30, and the Implementation Phase from October 2 to October 31.

MEA's Directives and Targets

In line with government directives, the MEA has notified all its offices, including Indian Missions and Posts abroad as well as Regional Passport Offices, to identify specific targets during the preparatory period. These include reviewing and streamlining official records, addressing long-pending public grievances, responding to references from Members of Parliament and state governments, and clearing parliamentary assurances. (ANI)

