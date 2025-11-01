Dubai Cares And ALEC Enhance The Learning Environment At Sharjah's National Charity School



100 volunteers come together to transform classrooms into vibrant, inclusive spaces Upgraded facilities support 856 students, including Students of Determination

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 November 2025: In line with the UAE's Year of Community, Dubai Cares, in partnership with ALEC as the exclusive sponsor, successfully hosted the third edition of Volunteer Emirates - School Refurbishment 2025. The initiative revitalized the National Charity School - Al Qadisiyah Branch in Sharjah, creating inspiring and inclusive learning spaces that support the growth and wellbeing of 856 students, including 10 Students of Determination in Grades 9 to 12.

With the hands-on support of 100 volunteers, including a committed team from ALEC, classrooms and common areas received significant upgrades. Volunteers assembled and installed desks and chairs, painted educational murals to spark creativity, and reorganized furniture for more effective learning environments. Additional improvements included shade installations, upgrades to the library, art and gym classrooms, and equipping the inclusion classroom with sensory tools designed for Students of Determination.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: 'Education thrives in spaces that inspire and empower. With ALEC's longstanding commitment as a sponsor of this initiative, and the passion and dedication of our volunteers, the National Charity School now offers students an enriched environment that nurtures creativity, engagement, and achievement. This initiative reflects the power of community to drive meaningful change.'

“We're proud to extend our partnership with Dubai Cares into a third consecutive year and deeply appreciate the effort and expertise they apply to identifying where our support can create the greatest social impact. At ALEC, we're deeply invested in enriching the communities we serve, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment. In my experience, aesthetics and design are pivotal in shaping how people think and feel. I hope that by transforming these classrooms into inspiring and uplifting spaces, we help foster creativity, confidence, and a lasting zest for learning among the students of this valued institution.” said: John Deeb, COO & CFO of ALEC Holdings.

Ala Faraj Al Saqqa, Vice Principal, the National Charity School - Al Qadisiya Branch said:“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Dubai Cares and ALEC for their continuous support for education, which has left a tangible impact on our students and the entire school community. This support has contributed to enhancing the academic performance of the students at the National Charity School - Al Qadisiya Branch by providing a fully equipped learning environment with modern furniture and classrooms outfitted with the latest educational tools. This has positively reflected on the students' achievement and motivation to learn. The initiative has also helped create an engaging educational environment that fosters creativity, discipline, and aligns with the standards of quality education in the Emirate of Sharjah.”

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1021 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Saturday, November 1, 2025 5:40:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: ADRA Launches initiative to update expired economic licences