Former CIA Insider Issues Warning: One Overlooked Resource Could Decide America's Digital Survival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released presentation from former CIA and Pentagon advisor Jim Rickards reveals: it's built on a resource foundation we don't control.

“AI doesn't run on magic. It runs on copper, lithium, cobalt, and energy. And right now, we're dangerously exposed.”

The Shocking Truth Behind Your 'Digital-First' Life

From cloud storage and AI chips to EV batteries and drone fleets, the American economy is being rebuilt on a digital backbone. But Rickards argues this system is only as strong as the minerals behind it - and most of those are mined or processed abroad.

“Practically every device with an 'on' button depends on a supply chain we don't own.”

The Digital Economy Is a Physical Economy in Disguise

According to Rickards, the next great tech race will be won not by who builds the fastest software - but by who controls the mineral inputs required to power, connect, and manufacture the machines of the future.

“AI supercomputers, missile systems, smart grids, satellites - none of it works without rare earths and strategic metals.”

The U.S. Government Is Finally Taking Action-Quietly

The presentation outlines how Washington is rapidly shifting its posture, quietly planning to open access to long-restricted federal lands in a bid to shore up domestic resource security. According to Rickards, this is not just an industrial move - it's a matter of national survival.

“We're not talking about Wall Street here. This is about who controls the future of the battlefield, the economy, and the grid.”

A New Kind of Infrastructure Is Emerging

Rickards suggests we're entering a phase where the next "Silicon Valleys" will be built not in tech parks, but in resource-rich regions like Nevada, Utah, and Alaska - where untapped minerals are suddenly more strategic than ever.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, the U.S. Treasury, and the Department of Defense. A leading authority on economic warfare, national resilience, and crisis strategy, he currently serves as the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research briefing focused on the hidden forces shaping America's economy and security.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...