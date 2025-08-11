KUKE Music And People's Music Publishing House Forge Strategic Partnership To Drive Global And Digital Advancement Of Music Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Mr. Yu He, Chairman of Beijing KUKE Music Co., Ltd. (NYSE: KUKE; "KUKE Music"), recently held talks with Mr. Du Yongshou, President, and Ms. Zhou Qun, General Manager of People's Music Publishing House (China's national authoritative music publishing institution). The parties engaged in in-depth discussions on global music collaboration, promotion of young Chinese musicians, and co-building a digital music ecosystem, culminating in multiple strategic agreements.

Launching the "Young Chinese Musicians Support Program"

To nurture emerging talent, KUKE Music and People's Music Publishing House jointly announced the "Young Chinese Musicians Support Program." This initiative will provide comprehensive support-including album production, global distribution, and performance opportunities-to young artists. People's Music Publishing House, representing China's national standard in music publishing, stated: "We aim to identify promising talents through this program, advancing the heritage and innovation of Chinese music culture."

Building a Digital Music Ecosystem with Huawei Music & CMG Cloud Listening

In the digital domain, KUKE Music and People's Music Publishing House will partner with platforms such as Huawei Music and China Media Group (CMG) Cloud Listening to explore integrated music data solutions and intelligent distribution models. The three parties plan to empower scenarios and technology, particularly leveraging AI to optimize content recommendation, user experience, and copyright management. This will enhance music experiences and establish an end-to-end ecosystem spanning from copyright content to end-user consumption. KUKE Music CEO Leng Shan emphasized:

"This partnership not only integrates resources but also pioneers a multi-dimensional exploration of 'scenarios + technology + AI' for the future of music."

Future Vision: Sustained Collaboration to Lead Industry Advancement

Mr. Yu He, Chairman of KUKE Music, remarked:

"People's Music Publishing House is China's national authority in music publishing. This partnership marks a milestone in complementary strengths and collaborative innovation."

Mr. Du Yongshou, President of People's Music Publishing House, added:

"With KUKE Music's international platform and digital expertise, we will unlock new market opportunities and deliver premium Chinese music to audiences worldwide."

Moving forward, both parties will convene regular progress meetings to implement cooperation details and deepen collaboration in music education, AI-driven copyright management, and beyond-propelling China's music industry toward global and digital excellence.

About KUKE Music (NYSE: KUKE)

Beijing KUKE Music Co., Ltd. is China's premier classical music service platform. With extensive classical content licenses, KUKE commands vast global copyright resources. It is dedicated to building a music ecosystem through copyright operations, digital distribution, and education services.

About People's Music Publishing House

Founded in 1954, People's Music Publishing House is China's largest and longest-standing national professional music publishing authority. Renowned globally, it focuses on music publication, audiovisual production, and cultural exchange.

