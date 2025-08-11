Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese Boxers Pass Away from Brain Injuries

Japanese Boxers Pass Away from Brain Injuries


2025-08-11 07:58:52
(MENAFN) Two Japanese pugilists tragically passed away due to brain trauma sustained in separate matches during a single event held in Tokyo, according to reports from the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and local news outlets.

Shigetoshi Kotari, aged 28, lost consciousness shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight titleholder Yamato Hata on August 2nd.

He underwent urgent brain surgery but sadly died later that day.

Similarly, Hiromasa Urakawa, also 28, passed away on Saturday as a result of injuries sustained when he was knocked out by Yoji Saito at Korakuen Hall on August 2nd.

He received surgery to treat a subdural hematoma—internal bleeding within the skull—but did not survive.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time,” stated the WBO on Saturday.

These fatalities represent the third deadly incident in boxing this year. Earlier in February, 28-year-old Irish super featherweight John Cooney died from a brain injury after being stopped during his initial defense of the Celtic title.

MENAFN11082025000045017167ID1109911631

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search