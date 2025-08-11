403
Japanese Boxers Pass Away from Brain Injuries
(MENAFN) Two Japanese pugilists tragically passed away due to brain trauma sustained in separate matches during a single event held in Tokyo, according to reports from the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and local news outlets.
Shigetoshi Kotari, aged 28, lost consciousness shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight titleholder Yamato Hata on August 2nd.
He underwent urgent brain surgery but sadly died later that day.
Similarly, Hiromasa Urakawa, also 28, passed away on Saturday as a result of injuries sustained when he was knocked out by Yoji Saito at Korakuen Hall on August 2nd.
He received surgery to treat a subdural hematoma—internal bleeding within the skull—but did not survive.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time,” stated the WBO on Saturday.
These fatalities represent the third deadly incident in boxing this year. Earlier in February, 28-year-old Irish super featherweight John Cooney died from a brain injury after being stopped during his initial defense of the Celtic title.
