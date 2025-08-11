India Will Not Just Make In India, But Make For The World: Jyotiraditya Scindia
“The government and industry are two sides of the same coin. Together, we can turn the aspirations of our youth into reality,” the minister said as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global technology leaders.
To create an industry-ready skilled manpower, BSNL signed strategic MoUs with four global technology leaders that include Ericsson India, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India.
Scindia described the initiative as a landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce through collaboration between BSNL and leading global technology companies.
“Backed by industry leaders such as Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Qualcomm, and BSNL, the programme will train over 2,000 students annually, with Phase 1 investments exceeding Rs 1 crore,” the minister said.
Aimed at accelerating India's digital transformation and strengthening the skilling ecosystem, these partnerships will roll out advanced training initiatives in 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies at BSNL's apex training institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.
"The courses -- ranging from short two-week modules to intensive 84-hour programmes -- aim to position Jabalpur as a hub for cutting-edge technology education,” the minister stated.
This development is a step towards a broader plan by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT.
Envisioned as an industry-led national hub, TIRTC will focus on developing telecom-specific R&D talent and a future-ready workforce - aligning with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
