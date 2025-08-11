Capital Square Completes Sale Of Grocery-Anchored DST, Delivers 184% Total Return* To Investors

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities across the nation, announced today the successful sale of CSRA Grocery Portfolio I, DST. The fund included a portfolio of three grocery-anchored shopping centers in North Carolina and South Carolina. Investors in the Capital Square-sponsored Delaware statutory trust realized a 184% total return from their 1031 exchange investment.*

Since 2018, Capital Square has completed 34 full-cycle DST programs , producing an average total return of 166.79% and an average internal rate of return of 12.14% for investors.**

"Capital Square remains focused on delivering consistent, tax-advantaged returns through smart asset selection and proactive management," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer. "CSRA Grocery Portfolio I is another example of the strong results our investment and asset management teams achieve through disciplined execution and unwavering commitment to excellence."

CSRA Grocery Portfolio I included the following assets:



West Point Village, a 48,246-square-foot shopping center at 433 North Carolina Highway 49 South in Asheboro, N.C.

College Lakes, a 43,041-square-foot shopping center at 929 McArthur Road in Fayetteville, N.C. Kris Krossing, a 49,800-square-foot shopping center at 3320 4th Ave. in Conway, S.C.

All three centers are anchored by Food Lion, a leading supermarket brand serving the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S.

"This full-cycle event exemplifies the strength of Capital Square's investment strategy and the enduring appeal of 1031 exchange and DST programs," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Capital Square. "By targeting necessity-based retail assets in growing markets, we delivered a 184% total return to investors - highlighting the potential of DSTs to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, defer taxes, and preserve capital. We're proud to once again provide investors with a compelling outcome that reinforces the long-term value of tax-advantaged real estate investments."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired more than 170 real estate assets on behalf of over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, along with others seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Capital Square is a vertically integrated, national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-use development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $800 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 13,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq .

*The "total return" represents the ratio of total sales proceeds and distributions through the life of the asset over the total initial equity invested. The "annualized return" is defined as the difference between net sale proceeds and initial investment, plus the distributions over the holding period, divided by the initial investment; divided by the number of months; times 12. The ROE and annualized return are net of fees and represent a return to an individual investor. These numbers were not audited by a third-party firm. No representation is made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past or that losses will not be incurred.

**Audited DST full-cycle track record as of March 12, 2025. Since that date, four additional DST offerings have been taken full-cycle for a total of 38 DST offerings. Those averages will be calculated the next time the brochure is updated.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short-term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to sell any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: .