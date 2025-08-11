Noida Daycare Horror: Caretaker Slaps, Bites, Slams 15-Month-Old In Shocking CCTV Footage
Disturbing CCTV footage from the daycare , now circulating on social media, shows the attendant repeatedly slapping, hitting, and intentionally throwing the toddler on the floor as she cries in pain.Also Read | Trump to lay out his plan for reducing crime in Washington
In the 10-minute-28-second clip, the attendant can be seen shutting a room's door while holding the child, then using her foot to pick up a green plastic bat and striking the toddler's head multiple times. She is later seen walking around the dimly lit room, banging the child's head against the wall, and finally throwing her to the floor.
The child's parents noticed injury marks on her body after bringing her home and immediately rushed her to a doctor, the Indian Express reported.
In her complaint to the police on August 7, the mother said her daughter attended the daycare for two hours daily. On August 4, she returned home crying.“I was changing her clothes when I saw bite marks on both her thighs. I rushed her to the doctor, who confirmed it was a bite mark,” she said.Also Read | Child goes on ₹48 lakh destructive rampage over denied Labubu toy request
“To find out what happened, I went to the daycare and asked for the CCTV footage. I saw the attendant slapping my child, throwing her on the floor and hitting her with a plastic bat. It was the attendant who bit her on her thighs,” the mother alleged. She further claimed that despite her daughter's frantic cries, the daycare owner did nothing to stop the assault.
The complaint also alleged that when she confronted the attendant and the owner, they misbehaved with her and issued threats.
According to The Indian Express, the Noida Police registered an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).Also Read | Viral Video: Chilling footage shows 'execution' of medical staff at hospital
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vir Kumar told the news outlet that both women were taken into custody the same day the FIR was filed.“They were arrested, but since it was a bailable offence, they filed a bond. The girl who was assaulting the child was a minor and had joined the daycare only 10 days earlier,” he said, adding that the toddler underwent a medical examination to assess her injuries.
