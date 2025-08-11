Armenian PM, Iranian President Discuss Results Of Washington Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed results of the Washington meeting during a phone conversation, Trend reports via the prime minister's office.

The Armenian prime minister presented the Iranian president with the results of the talks held in Washington, emphasizing the opportunities that the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens up for the region.

Pashinyan stressed that regional communication channels will operate within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of countries and on the basis of reciprocity.

He thanked the Iranian president for an objective assessment of the Washington agreements and stressed the importance of his upcoming visit to Armenia.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).