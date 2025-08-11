Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany’s Merz Justifies Suspension of Arms to Israel

Germany’s Merz Justifies Suspension of Arms to Israel


2025-08-11 05:59:10
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday defended his government’s move to suspend military exports to Israel, citing a sharp divergence from Israeli policy amid rising civilian risk in Gaza.

Speaking to a public broadcaster, Merz explained that the suspension followed “weeks of discussions” within Berlin and came in direct response to Israel’s recent security cabinet decision to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip.

He raised alarm over the planned evacuation of Gaza City, emphasizing that Germany cannot provide arms for a conflict heading toward an exclusively military resolution—one that risks causing hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths.

The decision has heightened diplomatic tensions. On Friday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his disapproval directly to Merz, denouncing Berlin’s action. Netanyahu accused Germany of “rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel.”

Despite the backlash, Merz maintained that Germany’s broader stance on Israel remains firm. He reassured allies and critics alike that Germany “stands without a doubt by the side” of Israel, describing the arms halt as temporary and issue-specific rather than a shift in foreign policy.

Merz has consistently voiced alarm over the scale and intensity of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, framing Berlin’s arms freeze as a reflection of principle, not abandonment.

MENAFN11082025000045017169ID1109910988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search