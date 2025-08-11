403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s Merz Justifies Suspension of Arms to Israel
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday defended his government’s move to suspend military exports to Israel, citing a sharp divergence from Israeli policy amid rising civilian risk in Gaza.
Speaking to a public broadcaster, Merz explained that the suspension followed “weeks of discussions” within Berlin and came in direct response to Israel’s recent security cabinet decision to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip.
He raised alarm over the planned evacuation of Gaza City, emphasizing that Germany cannot provide arms for a conflict heading toward an exclusively military resolution—one that risks causing hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths.
The decision has heightened diplomatic tensions. On Friday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his disapproval directly to Merz, denouncing Berlin’s action. Netanyahu accused Germany of “rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel.”
Despite the backlash, Merz maintained that Germany’s broader stance on Israel remains firm. He reassured allies and critics alike that Germany “stands without a doubt by the side” of Israel, describing the arms halt as temporary and issue-specific rather than a shift in foreign policy.
Merz has consistently voiced alarm over the scale and intensity of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, framing Berlin’s arms freeze as a reflection of principle, not abandonment.
Speaking to a public broadcaster, Merz explained that the suspension followed “weeks of discussions” within Berlin and came in direct response to Israel’s recent security cabinet decision to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip.
He raised alarm over the planned evacuation of Gaza City, emphasizing that Germany cannot provide arms for a conflict heading toward an exclusively military resolution—one that risks causing hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths.
The decision has heightened diplomatic tensions. On Friday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his disapproval directly to Merz, denouncing Berlin’s action. Netanyahu accused Germany of “rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel.”
Despite the backlash, Merz maintained that Germany’s broader stance on Israel remains firm. He reassured allies and critics alike that Germany “stands without a doubt by the side” of Israel, describing the arms halt as temporary and issue-specific rather than a shift in foreign policy.
Merz has consistently voiced alarm over the scale and intensity of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, framing Berlin’s arms freeze as a reflection of principle, not abandonment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment