Copper Tubes Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of Sumitomo, KME Group, And Hindalco Industries
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|29.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|42.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers:
- Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Development Globally Rising Demand for HVAC Systems 100% Recyclability Reduces Production Costs, Ensures Supply Stability, and Meets Sustainability Demands
- Highly Energy-Intensive Production Process Limited Raw Material Availability and Mining Challenges
- High Growth in Demand for Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicles
- Sumitomo's Enhanced Thermal Conductivity Copper Tubes for HVAC Systems KME Group's Sustainable Copper Tube Production with Eco-Friendly Practices Hindalco Industries' High-Precision Copper Tubes for HVAC&R in India
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Copper Tubes Manufacturers Supply Chain Analysis Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Copper Tubes Market Investment and Funding Scenario Pricing Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape Porter's Five Forces Analysis Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Macroeconomic Indicators
Company Profiles
- Mueller Industries Wieland Group Hailiang Group KME Group Spa Luvata Cerro Flow Products LLC Kobe Steel, Ltd. Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC Shanghai Metal Corporation Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd. MM Kembla Uniflow Copper Tubes Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc. Interstate Metal, Inc. Mehta Tubes Limited Brassco Tube Industries Nippontube Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. Cupori Maksal Tubes (Pty) Ltd. Mettube Lyon Copper Alloys Cubex Tubings Limited Seah FS Co., Ltd. Tube Tech Copper & Alloys Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Copper Tubes Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment