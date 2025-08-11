Madras HC Restrains 36 Isps From Streaming Pirated Versions Of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted an interim injunction directing the ISPs to block all existing websites and web pages, as well as any that may be created in the future, if they host or stream pirated copies of the film.
The court's order aims to curb online piracy and protect the commercial interests of the film's producers.
The ex parte injunction was issued after the judge examined records from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and confirmed that Sun TV Network Limited is the producer of 'Coolie'.
Justice Ramamoorthy observed that the production house would suffer“irreparable injury” if pirated versions were allowed to circulate online, noting that the loss would not only be financial but also impact the creative efforts behind the film.
The injunction applies to major ISPs, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Bharti Airtel, Hathway Cable, Tata Communication, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communication, Tata Teleservices, Sycon Infoway, GTPL Hathway, Tikona Digital, BG Broadband, and Sify, among others.
The court also passed a similar order against five Chennai-based cable television networks -- Action Lane, JAK Communications Private Limited, C32 Cable Net Private Limited, Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Private Limited, and Thiru Nagar Satellite Vision Private Limited -- barring them from telecasting pirated versions of the film.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features a star-studded pan-India ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kannada actor Upendra Rao, and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir.
After a gap of several years, veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj -- widely remembered for his role as Kattappa in the 'Baahubali' series -- will share the screen with Rajinikanth. Actress Shruti Haasan also plays a prominent role.
The film marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his blockbuster action thrillers.
With the combination of a celebrated director, a powerful cast, and the superstar's charisma, expectations for 'Coolie' are running high across India.
