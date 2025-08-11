Bihar Govt Enhances Security Of Six Leaders, Including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has upgraded the security cover of six prominent leaders of the state, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, following recommendations from the State Security Committee.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, LoP Tejashwi Yadav will now receive Z-category security while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will get Z+ security.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the State Security Committee held on August 1 in which it made the recommendations to the government.

LoP Tejashwi's security has been a political flashpoint in recent weeks, with the RJD and his mother, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, alleging lapses and warning of threats to his life during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Samrat Chaudhary's security upgrade follows reported death threats and a surge in his political profile.

The government has also approved enhanced security for four other leaders, including Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav - citing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pappu Yadav has long demand that the state government enhance his security cover.

The security of Araria BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh has also been upgraded to Y+ category. He is considered a prominent leader of the Seemanchal region and had recently received threatening calls.

JD(U) MLA from Barh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu's security also has been upgraded to Y+ category.

JD(U) MLC and chief party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar's security has also been upgraded to Y category, following tensions with some Bahubali leaders. He only had personal security of two guards earlier, which the government felt was not adequate.

After the enhancement of his security, Neeraj Kumar will now have 7 security personnel guarding him at all times.

The enhanced security includes both state police and central paramilitary components, depending on the category level.

Such a move is important, keeping in view the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, where these leaders will be expected to campaign extensively across the state.