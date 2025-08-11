Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Attends London T100 Ahead Of Doha Edition


2025-08-11 03:02:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, attended the T100 event in London alongside a Qatari delegation that included members from the Qatar Triathlon Federation and Katara Hospitality.

The visit comes ahead of Qatar hosting the T100 Triathlon World Tour grand finale in December 2025, as part of a five-year partnership between Visit Qatar and the Professional Triathletes. The partnership highlights Qatar's continued commitment to positioning itself as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.

MENAFN11082025000063011010ID1109910215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search