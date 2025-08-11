Qatar Attends London T100 Ahead Of Doha Edition
Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, attended the T100 event in London alongside a Qatari delegation that included members from the Qatar Triathlon Federation and Katara Hospitality.
The visit comes ahead of Qatar hosting the T100 Triathlon World Tour grand finale in December 2025, as part of a five-year partnership between Visit Qatar and the Professional Triathletes. The partnership highlights Qatar's continued commitment to positioning itself as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.
