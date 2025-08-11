403
Vietnam Announces Visa-Free Entry for Tourists from 12 Nations
(MENAFN) The Vietnamese government announced a new visa waiver policy granting tourists from 12 countries entry without visas, regardless of passport type, media reported Monday. This move aims to boost the nation’s tourism sector.
Eligible travelers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland will benefit from the exemption.
The visa-free arrangement is set to run from August 15, 2025, through August 14, 2028.
Highlighting the sector’s growth, the National Statistics Office revealed that Vietnam attracted 12.23 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year, representing a 22.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
