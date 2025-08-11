Bangladesh Is Ravaged By 'Extremist Communal-Terrorist Forces' Under Yunus Rule: Awami League
The party has raised 21 demands under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for overcoming Bangladesh's present "socioeconomic-political crisis and restoring the democratic state system."
Highlighting the "terrible crisis," the party stated that Bangladesh, which was formed after the victory in the Liberation War under the leadership of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is "ravaged and imperilled" by the rampage of "extremist communal-terrorist forces" and has now become a "wounded and blood-soaked" land like a battlefield.
"Democracy is now in exile, human rights are trampled, media freedom is gone, and there is rampant violence against women, assaults, and rapes. People's lives and property are unsafe; religious minorities continue to face persecution; law and order have collapsed," the Awami League said.
It further highlighted the deteriorating rule of law and justice in the nation, stating, "From the centre to the remotest corners -- unbridled mob terror, looting, robbery, extortion."
The party claimed that the "public enemy" Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government, is "betraying" Bangladesh by pushing it into a multinational war.
"The frenzy of extremist terrorists and communal groups has terrified the entire nation. Conspiracies are underway to hand over Bangladesh's land and resources to foreigners... In this extreme crisis, the entire nation must unite under the spirit of the Liberation War to remove the foreign-serving murderer-fascist Yunus and his puppet government," it added.
The Awami League called on the people to restore and protect the country's Constitution.
The party's 21 demands include immediate resignation of Yunus, ending the "fascist regime" and restoring democracy, and an investigation and legal action against Yunus's "unconstitutional seizure of power" in violation of the Constitution and in contempt of the Supreme Court, following mob attacks on justices Obydul Hasan and Enayetur Rahim's residences.
Additionally, it called for the withdrawal of all "politically motivated false cases" against Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sajib Wazed Joy, and other Bangabandhu family members and an "unconditional" release of all arrested Awami League and allied leaders, activists, and professionals.
The Awami League also demanded protection of religious minorities from extremist and terrorist violence, end violence against women, end nationwide mob violence and identify and punish perpetrators.
In a message to the people of Bangladesh, the party stated, "It is no secret that public enemy Yunus is a usurer, corrupt embezzler, money launderer, power-hungry representative of international extremist communal groups, and convicted by labour courts for embezzling workers' funds."
The Awami League said that since Yunus took over as the Chief Advisor on August 8, 2024, he has gained "unprecedented illegal benefits" for himself and his 'Grameen' entities -- massive tax waivers, licenses, land acquisitions, and foreign business deals -- while "looting the stock market and crippling the economy."
The Awami League urged the pro-liberation, democratic, and non-communal forces to unite to oust Yunus, "end mob terror, and rebuild the democratic system" under Hasina's leadership, while upholding the spirit of the Liberation War.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment