West Windies Level Series With 5-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In Second ODI
Chase's 49 not out off 47 balls included two sixes and the winning boundary as West Indies scored 184-5 in 33.2 overs on Sunday.
The hosts were chasing a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs under the DLS method after multiple rain interruptions saw Pakistan's innings end at 171-7 in 37 overs. Right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales took 3-23 in seven overs.
West Indies stumbled from 101-3 after 18 overs at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, to 111-5 off 24 overs, including the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford, who hit a 33-ball 45 with three sixes and four fours.
Chase and Greaves (26 off 31) shared a 77-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket.Read Also Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Matches Will Be In Dubai Can Sports Ministry Stop Indo-Pak Asia Cup Clashes? Not Really
West Indies earlier chose to bowl first and Hasan Nawaz again played a key role for Pakistan with 36 not out off 30 deliveries, after his unbeaten 63 in the ODI opener.
Hasan's knock on Sunday included three sixes - two of them in what turned out to be the last over of Pakistan's innings after more rain. Hussain Talat got 31 off 32 balls but most Pakistan batters were much slower, including captain Mohammad Rizwan who was trapped lbw by Gudakesh Motie for a 38-ball 16.
Pakistan beat West Indies in the first one-day international on Friday, also by five wickets.
The third and final match in the ODI series is scheduled for Tuesday at the same stadium.
Pakistan won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1 played in Florida. (AP)
