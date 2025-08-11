Noida Daycare Horror On CCTV: 15-Month-Old Punched, Bitten, Thrown, Slammed Against Wall By Staff (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a 15-month-old girl was subjected to a brutal assault by a woman attendant at a daycare facility in Sector 137, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The infant was allegedly pinned to the ground, slapped repeatedly, and bitten on her thighs by the attendant as she cried in pain. The horror unfolded at "Blippi" daycare, where the child's mother had been leaving her for just two hours daily since May. On Monday, the mother, Monica, a resident of Paras Tierea, sensed something wrong when she picked up her daughter and noticed her unusually distressed state.

At home, her fears deepened upon discovering distinct bite marks on the toddler's thighs. A doctor confirmed they were human bite marks, prompting Monica to confront the daycare. Her demand to review CCTV footage revealed the disturbing incident. The attendant identified as Sonali, a resident of Shahdara village was seen repeatedly slapping the infant, slamming her head against a wall, throwing her to the floor several times, striking her with a plastic bat, and even biting her.

Monica alleged, was that Charu, the daycare owner, stood by without offering the slightest comfort, despite the child's frantic cries.“She did not provide any care or comfort,” Monica said, adding that when she confronted them, both Charu and Sonali misbehaved with her and even issued threats.

An FIR has been registered against both women under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have taken Sonali into custody and launched a detailed investigation.

According to reports, Sonali had joined the facility only 10 days earlier. Meanwhile, the toddler has since undergone a medical examination to document the injuries sustained during the shocking incident.